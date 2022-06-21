Tom Brady Says Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Is The ‘Album Of The Year’

Released in April, Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry marked the first time the Viriginia Beach rapper claimed a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. With appearance from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and others, the album is yet another masterful display of King Push’s supreme lyricism. He holds nothing back, takes a well-deserved parade around the sun, and many rap critics agree that it’s one of the best hip-hop albums of 2022 so far. And who’s a more decorated rap critic than superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Wait…hold up, what?! That’s right folks, the seven-time Super Bowl champion says that It’s Almost Dry is not just his favorite rap album of the year, it’s the “Album of the year,” period.

Brady, who is about to launch his new “Brady brand” of athleisure wear this week, posted a short ad spot on his Twitter running through a closed off street set to Pusha T’s “Dreamin Of The Past.” As he speeds up the city street, the track plays and Brady talks about his shirt and shorts, saying “this stuff’s pretty light… then again it helps me be the fastest quarterback in the game.” Which is clearly a joke, because one of the things Brady isn’t known for is his legs. He commented on the tweet saying, “You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards right? No accident. Brady brand RUN is available Thursday.” Well the clip caught the attention of Push, who quote retweeted it saying, “Wow, Tom Brady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…”

Gotta love Push’s unapologetic gloat. But Brady took the bait and to the rapper who name-checked him in the song (“Walk it down like Brady, gets better with time,”) he tweeted back saying, “Album of the year!”

No word yet on whether Brady will be launching a rap blog following the release of his clothing line but you can check out his unabashed cosign above.