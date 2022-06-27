Kanye West 2022 BET Awards
Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Honored Diddy With A Surprise And Slightly Head-Scratching Appearance At The 2022 BET Awards

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Sunday night’s 2022 BET Award show was filled with plenty of key moments. None may have top the unexpected appearance that Kanye West during the show. It occurred during speeches for Diddy’s tribute set, which went down after Diddy led a tribute performance for himself with help from Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, The LOX, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, Bryson Tiller, and Faith Evans. After Babyface shared some words about Diddy, he welcomed Kanye West on stage to speak about Diddy who appeared in a heavy jacket and sunglasses over a dark face mask that seemed to be a bit hard for him to breathe in.

During his speech, Kanye explained his recent hiatus from the public eye, saying, “I took a little hiatus. I said I wanted to just, like, declare myself legally dead for a year.” He then noted that he made his way to the BET Awards stage because “Puff is pretty persistent.” Kanye did thank Diddy for being such a heavy influence on his life and artistry, but he did so in a very Kanye-esque way. “He inspired so many of my choices,” he said. “So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are. Thanks for that, Puff.” Elsewhere, Kanye thanked Diddy for his knowledge about contracts and suggested some nitrous oxide “if anybody is stressed out.”

You can watch Kanye’s speech in the video above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×