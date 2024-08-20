Indie-pop group Hundred Waters proved to be a consistent force in the 2010s, and now singer Nicole Miglis is giving a new journey a shot: a solo career. She has her debut album, Myopia, coming out in just a few days, and today, she’s unveiled “Sleep All Day,” which will presumably be the final pre-album single before the project’s August 23 release.

Before this, Miglis shared the singles “Autograph,” “All I See Is You,” and “Lure.”

Miglis previously said of the album, “There’s the myopia of desire, love, obsession–the feeling of only being able to see that one person in everything, everywhere,” she explains. “There’s also personal myopia of not seeing your potential or your power, of not zooming out; limiting beliefs. […] Because I made a lot of the record with my portable setup while traveling, there are a lot of meaningful stories behind all of the sounds for me. A lot of it came from different periods of time, in a lot of different places.”

Watch the “Sleep All Day” video above and find the Myopia cover art and tracklist below.