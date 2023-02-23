Iceland Airwaves’ 2023 Lineup Boasts Blondshell, Squid And Many More

Blondshell recently announced her self-titled debut album will arrive in April, and Uproxx considers it among the most anticipated indie albums of the year. If the project meets expectations, fans would be justified in booking a trip to see her perform her new songs at Iceland Airwaves.

The festival announced its 2023 lineup on Wednesday, February 22. Blondshell will be joined by Balming Tiger, Cassia, ClubDub, Daniil, Fetish, Fran Vasilić, Gallus, Kneecap, Kristin Sesselja, Lime Garden, LÓN, Love’n’Joy, Myrkvi, Nanna, Neonme, Squid, The Goa Express, The Haunted Youth, Trentemøller, Whispering Sons, and Yard Act.

Like Blondshell, Squid is fresh off an album announcement. Earlier this month, the UK band confirmed O Monolith will drop on June 9.

Iceland Airwaves hinted that more acts could be added, as the official landing page for the lineup states, “Artists announced for 2023 so far.” So far?

Iceland Airwaves 2023 will take place from November 2-4 in Reyjavík. As noted by BrooklynVegan, the venues include Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra.

The festival is offering various ticketing options, including travel packages that offer flight, festival pass, airport transfer and hotel. There will also be a two-day conference for fans to attend. See all of the available ticketing packages here.