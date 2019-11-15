Iceland Airwaves Is The Cure For The Common Festival

There’s no giant fence circling Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavic. It’s not that kind of festival. Sure, this could be said of any fest that takes over a city’s music venues, rather than posting up for the weekend in a park (or, often these days, a parking lot). But it feels even more significant in Iceland, where November brings just eight hours of sunlight a day and fierce winds that dare everyone to spend all of those hours outside.

The ethos of Iceland Airwaves is not to keep its attendees locked into a specific performance or a particular setting. It wants you to get out there and roam. It wants you to discover, even if that discovery is a public swimming hole, a secluded waterfall, and one of their many, excellent homegrown bands.

Very few other festivals offer links to things like Northern Lights sightseeing tours or Game Of Thrones filming location adventures right there on their festival website like Iceland Airwaves, but a major theme running across their programming is that their festival isn’t just working as an ambassador to their incredible local music scene, it’s also to their locale. For the music fans from the area, they populate the bill with a fair share of international acts to accompany the many Icelandic commodities. The result is a festival that feels geared towards both residents and tourists, and really, has something for just about anyone. For a Gen X couple I met traveling in from Washington D.C., it meant trying to discern the appeal of Mac DeMarco while they also discovered Icelandic acts they’d never heard of. For me, it was easier to focus on the latter, taking in the opportunity to see artists that don’t often make it to the US.

The most obvious takeaway is that there isn’t a specific Iceland sound. Of course, anyone that’s even paid attention to the Icelandic acts that have broken out over the last couple few decades — Bjork, Sigur Ros, Of Monsters And Men — could tell you the same thing. But, at the same time, certain artists portrayed a certain singularity that begged the question as to whether they could exist anywhere else in the world. Chief among these was Hatari, a trio that balanced futuristic industrial evocations about technology and politics with guttural, metal-leaning vocals. It’s the kind of performance that needs to be seen more than read about and borderlines on performance art, which is especially wild considering they were Iceland’s entry to Eurovision in 2010. They finished 10th.

But while things like this were certainly feasts for the eyes (and endurance tests for the ears), it was some of the more traditional music that stood out to me. Long-dormant indie-folk band Seabear came out of hibernation and proved that their distinctly aughts take on indie still sounds brilliant a decade later, remaining as timeless as an early Belle & Sebastian record. The band joked about being unsure if anyone besides their family cared about their return, but Seabear makes music so inviting that caring is a natural byproduct.

On the other end of the spectrum was Briet, a 19-year-old rising pop star who could entrance with just her energy and optimism. Fortunately, her music stands up to her magnetic stage presence, creating something of an ideal pop concoction, where the live show can easily hold a candle to the recorded output.