UK’s Squid are back with the announcement of a new album. The band, which is in the same vein as Shame, Fontaines DC, and Idles, will be following up 2021’s Bright Green Field with O Monolith. The lead single “Swing (In A Dream)” is out now.

In a press release, they explained that their tour for Bright Green Field helped inspire the record. “Without that tour, we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” Ollie Judge said. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another, we played about 80 percent of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.”

“There’s a running theme of the relation of people to the environment throughout,” Louis Borlase added. “There are allusions to the world we became so immersed in, environmental emergency, the role of domesticity, and the displacement you feel when you’re away for a long time.”

Listen to “Swing (In A Dream)” above.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Swing (In A Dream)”

2. “Devil’s Den”

3. “Siphon Song”

4. “Undergrowth”

5. “The Blades”

6. “After The Flash”

7. “Green Light”

8. “If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”

O Monolith arrives 6/9 via Warp Records. Pre-order it here.