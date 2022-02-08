Idles have kept their videos aesthetically interesting lately, like their clips for “The Beachland Ballroom” and “When The Lights Come On.” That’s a streak the group continues today with their new visual for “Crawl,” a claymation motorbike journey that gets more destructive as it goes.

Talbot previously told Consequence of the song, “This is the turning point, after you’ve crashed. It’s a good anthem for me to discuss with people who aren’t on the other side or who aren’t sober. You’re not the best version of you and you need to hold yourself accountable for your addictions and who you’re letting down. But it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. ‘Crawl’ the title is like, keep going. You’ll get there. ‘Crawler’ is like the character of me in the dark warmth of my addiction — a crawler, a night crawler, someone on their knees, someone praying, someone surviving. The grit of it. The weight of the world on you. All of those things is a ‘crawler.'”

The band also announced a new run of US shows in August and September, so check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

