Idles’s Video For ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ Is A Reimagined Punk ‘Mortal Kombat’ Brawl

07.15.19 1 hour ago

If UK punk rock band Idles is known for one thing, it’s keeping their performances high energy in inventive ways. The band’s NPR Tiny Desk set is proof enough of that. Their new video for “Never Fight A Man With A Perm” off Joy As An Act Of Resistance perfectly encapsulates their stamina, and it’s a cleverly animated punk reimagining of the popular 90’s video game Mortal Kombat.

The video (which was animated by Al Brown, Russell Taysom and Stella Belle Hex at Fluffer Records) begins with the familiar Mortal Kombat “choose your fighter” screen. Idles frontman Joe Talbot stars in the music video’s fight scenes. He quickly defeats an Elvis-like cyborg with baseball bats for arms. Near the end of the video, Talbot nearly gets knocked out fighting a man with a perm. “Never fight a man with a perm,” Talbot grunts as the jarring guitar plays out under his vocals. An animated rat crawls on Talbot’s chest and throws a cigarette in his mouth. Talbot, suddenly revived by the nicotine, roundhouse kicks his opponent as the song’s dissonant guitar riff resumes.

“Never Fight A Man With A Perm” is a fan favorite from of Idles’s sophomore album Joy As An Act Of Resistance. Idles’s latest single “Mercedes Marxist” will be physically released on August 2nd as a 7″ via Partisan Records. The vinyl will include a B-side of “I Dream Guillotine.” Both the tracks were written and recorded during studio sessions for their sophomore album.

Watch the video for “Never Fight A Man With A Perm” above.

TOPICS#Mortal Kombat
TAGSIdlesJoy As An Act Of Resistancemortal kombatNever Fight A Man With A Perm

