Idles have been creative when it comes to keeping themselves busy during the pandemic. Aside from sharing music videos, the group’s Joe Talbot has launched an online talk show that has featured and will feature guests like Chrvches, Lauren Mayberry, Sharon Van Etten, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, and others. Now the group is expanding their online video empire with a new series, Dumb & Drumber.

The premise of the show is described as “the show where [Idles drummer Jon Beavis] and [bassist Adam Devonshire] go head to head in a music quiz against other band’s rhythm sections.” The debut episode premiered over the weekend, and their first competitors were The National bandmates and brothers Scott and Bryan Devendorf, who play bass and drums, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other pair of brothers in The National, Bryce and Aaron Dessner, was involved in one of the year’s biggest albums: Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Aaron co-wrote and produced the majority of Swift’s surprise release, while Bryce contributed orchestration to the record. Aaron said of working with Swift, “I was excited and honored when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together. […] I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this even happened — these songs came together in such a challenging time. […] I’m very proud of all these songs and profoundly grateful to Taylor for inviting me into and trusting me in her process. She is one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I’ve ever encountered. There’s a palpable humanity and warmth and raw emotion in these songs that I hope you’ll love and take comfort in as much as I do.”

Watch the premiere of Dumb & Drumber above.