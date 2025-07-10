The ongoing Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour will presumably make for a hell of a live album some day. In the meantime, Oasis have at least offered a taste of what that might sound like.

Yesterday (July 9), they shared the audio of their performance of “Slide Away,” from the tour-opening show in Cardiff, Wales on July 4. This is the first official audio from the tour to be released. The song came late in the set, between “Cast No Shadow” and “Whatever.”

Check out the setlist of the opening-night concert below, along with Oasis’ upcoming tour dates.