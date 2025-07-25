Indiecast Answer Viewer Mail

Hey, with Steven out of town this week, the guys planned a banked episode featuring emails from you, the Indiecast listener. Topics include the growing instances of AI songs showing up under the names of real bands (including Uncle Tupelo), the biggest “jaw dropper” moments when listening to albums for the first time, the best musician biopics, and the surprisingly decline (maybe?) of phones at concerts.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from ambient band Disiniblud and Steven goes for the indie-country act Ryan Davis And The Roadhouse Band.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 249 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com