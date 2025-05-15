This year’s Met Gala, per usual, was a spectacle. Celebrities showed up in their finest, sometimes-pantsless, sometimes-piano-having outfits. Of course, some looks received criticism, including that of Billie Eilish.

There’s an issue with that, though. The Met Gala was on May 5, and at that time, Eilish was in the middle of a run of concerts in the Netherlands. She actually had a show that night. So, she wasn’t even at the Met Gala, and the outfits some people online were reacting to were from fake, AI-generated images (here are a couple examples). Now, Eilish has seen the discourse and decided to chime in.

Sporting a confused expression as she eats the last few bites of an ice cream cone, Eilish says in a video:

“Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash… I wasn’t there [laughs]. That’s AI! I had a show in Europe that night [laughs]. Let me be! I wasn’t even there!”

Meanwhile, a few months ago, she spoke about her plans for this year, saying, “Yeah, definitely getting back into the studio and doing stuff. Next 12 months, I want to… I definitely have more tour, lots of tour to do, and probably more than I’m even scheduled for that’s gonna come, which I’m excited about. I feel like [touring], I’ve really made it into something really fun and enjoyable where it’s not always been that way. I’ve really suffered on tour and I feel like it’s gotten to be really, really enjoyable, so I’m excited for that.”