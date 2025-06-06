Indiecast On New Music From Big Thief And Turnstile

Steven and Ian open with a conversation about Miley Cyrus stans lobbying Metacritic to disregard negative reviews of her new album. What could this mean for the future of the Fantasy Albums Draft? Speaking of the draft, it’s coming down to the wire with reviews of new albums by Alan Sparhawk and Little Simz. From there, the guys talk about a new album announcement from Big Thief, as well as a new single. Then they review new albums by Turnstile and Pulp.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes for the shoegaze band clairaudience and Steven talks up the Chicago indie trio Lifeguard.

