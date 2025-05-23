Miley Cyrus has been out and about lately as she builds anticipation for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. As part of the promo cycle, she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (May 22), where she explained the difference between “Nickelodeon gays” and “Disney gays.”

Kimmel asked Cyrus when was the last time she watched an episode of her old Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana, and she answered:

“I’m surrounded by gays. There’s a big difference… there’s Nickelodeon gays and Disney gays. Nickelodeon gays, and Nickelodeon… no offense, but in general, they do, like, boogers and like, you know, bro jokes. And Disney I would like to think is a little bit more, you know, fabulous, especially if it’s about a teenage pop star wearing a wig, like being the most famous drag queen for kids, ever. And I’m like, ‘You’re gay and you don’t live for Hannah Montana? What’s wrong with you? So I introduced them to Hannah and obviously, they were gagged. They’re obsessed with her. I was offended.”

Elsewhere on the show, she also performed her single “More To Lose.” This is something for fans to embrace, as she doesn’t plan to tour in the near future.

Watch Cyrus on Kimmel above.