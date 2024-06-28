Indiecast Discuss Their Favorite Albums Of 2024 So Far

Steven and Ian begin today’s episode by reflecting on the short-lived beef between Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift, which was initiated by a dad joke told on stage by the former about the latter. The guys also discuss the new album announcement from MJ Lenderman, and Steven tries not to be too annoying about what will likely be one of his favorite albums of the year. Then they take a hard pivot to talking about the life and passing of Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock before revisiting (and resolving) last week’s Donutgate in the mailbag.

Finally, they get down to naming their favorite albums of 2024 so far. Each guy picked five albums, and there were no repeats. Will one of your faves be among the ten selected? Will you disagree vehemently with the choices? There’s only one way to find out!

