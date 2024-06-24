MJ Lenderman already had September 6 circled on his calendar because he’ll be performing at Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. But September 6 is especially special for the North Carolina-based artist now that he’s announced Manning Fireworks due out on September 6 via ANTI-.

The album’s rollout kicked off with “She’s Leaving You,” described in a press release as “a half-sneering portrait of a middle-aged man cheating his way through a midlife crisis” and “he perfect shout-along anthem for any kid who’s ever felt shortchanged by their parents.” The accompanying video is a playful portrayal of a high school talent show directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum, whose inspirations were Creed’s 2001 Thanksgiving halftime show, Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

The press release additionally teased Manning Fireworks as Lenderman’s take on “the intersection of wit and sadness.” Lenderman recorded the LP at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, and it was co-produced with Alex Farrar. Manning Fireworks will serve as Lenderman’s fourth full-length studio album and debut studio album under ANTI-.

Watch the “She’s Leaving You” video above, and find more about Manning Fireworks below.