What Did Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Say About Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour?

On Saturday, June 22, both Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift had concerts in London, with Foo Fighters at London Stadium and Swift at nearby Wembley Stadium. During the Foos show, Grohl made note of that, which got some boos. Grohl responded, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f*cking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What?! Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f*cking place.”

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

As Consequence notes, there is speculation that Grohl’s jab was prompted by his daughter Violet getting harassed online by Swifties earlier this year, after she criticized Swift’s private jet usage.

Whatever the case, Swift offered what appeared to be a response. She also played Wembley yesterday, seemingly after hearing what Grohl said. At the show, she said to her audience, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”