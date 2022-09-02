Following the recent trend of early aughts bands returning with new music, Muse are attempting to make a comeback with their ninth studio album, Will Of The People. On this week’s Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen question the band’s current critical acclaim and compare the LP to some of their earlier hits. Plus, Indiecast revisits Queens Of The Stone Age’s Songs For The Deaf for its 20th anniversary and discusses the new album by Portland-based power pop artist Mo Troper.

The biggest indie news of the week came in the form of an investigation into the past behavior of Arcade Fire’s frontman. Recent misconduct allegations surfaced against Win Butler, clashing with the musician’s pious image and begging the question: How will these allegations affect the band’s current tour? In other music news, Indiecast discuss the resilience of the MTV VMAs and the headline-making satirical rapper Yung Gravy.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out Callous Daoboys, a band that exemplifies the exciting music coming out of the heavy rock/metalcore genre today. Steven tells listeners to check out Eli Winter, whose recent self-titled project is a perfect Americana-tinged instrumental for the season.

