muse 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Talks The Return Of Muse And Revisit A Queens Of The Stone Age Classic

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

Following the recent trend of early aughts bands returning with new music, Muse are attempting to make a comeback with their ninth studio album, Will Of The People. On this week’s Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen question the band’s current critical acclaim and compare the LP to some of their earlier hits. Plus, Indiecast revisits Queens Of The Stone Age’s Songs For The Deaf for its 20th anniversary and discusses the new album by Portland-based power pop artist Mo Troper.

The biggest indie news of the week came in the form of an investigation into the past behavior of Arcade Fire’s frontman. Recent misconduct allegations surfaced against Win Butler, clashing with the musician’s pious image and begging the question: How will these allegations affect the band’s current tour? In other music news, Indiecast discuss the resilience of the MTV VMAs and the headline-making satirical rapper Yung Gravy.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out Callous Daoboys, a band that exemplifies the exciting music coming out of the heavy rock/metalcore genre today. Steven tells listeners to check out Eli Winter, whose recent self-titled project is a perfect Americana-tinged instrumental for the season.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 104 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Artists To Know This Month
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×