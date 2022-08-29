There was some serious intrigue shortly before the 2022 MTV VMAs kicked off. There were rumors that Taylor Swift would be making an appearance, and she actually did, first showing up on the red carpet. It wasn’t clear at the time if she would be performing or just attending as a fan, but it turns out she was there to enjoy the show (well, and to accept the awards for Video Of The Year and Best Long Form Video).

Oh, and she announced a new album.

Swift accepted the final award of the night for Video Of The Year, and while doing so, she noted she had decided that if she won, she would announce that she has a new album on the way, set for release on October 21. Swift said, “I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you… my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

TAYLOR NEW ALBUM OCT 21ST WE WON pic.twitter.com/oO8pxkcsIC — chaelisa best (@chaelisaonli) August 29, 2022

Swift had a big night with nominations, as she was one of the most-recognized artists with five nominations in total: Video Of The Year, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, and Best Editing, all for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

It was a star-studded affair, as artists who performed during this year’s show included Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow (both of whom are also co-hosting alongside LL Cool J), Lizzo, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Måneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, Snoop Dogg with Eminem, J Balvin, and 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.