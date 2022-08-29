This past weekend, a Pitchfork report came out outlining multiple sexual assault allegations against Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler. The recounts from several people seemed especially damning for the musician who came across as a man using his position of power to make unwanted sexual advances. Butler issued a statement claiming that, “…These relationships were all consensual” and that he would be, “…Continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of.”

The timing of the report alleging sexual misconduct against Butler, came ahead of Arcade Fire’s UK, European and North American tour in support of their latest album, We, scheduled to begin on August 30th in Dublin, Ireland. Yet despite the very public allegations casting a shadow over Butler and the band, a source has indicated that Arcade Fire have no plans to cancel their tour and will continue as scheduled, according to a report from The Fader. “A well-placed source has informed The FADER that the dates are still scheduled to proceed as planned…,” the report reads. Adding that, “Beck and Feist, the previously announced support acts, have not made any statements on the allegations or their plans for the upcoming dates.”

It would be hard to imagine an Arcade Fire concert having the same energy as it has in the past ever again. But it remains to be seen whether Arcade Fire, or even their support acts change their tune once the tour begins tomorrow.