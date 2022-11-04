New York City in the early aughts became a hotbed for indie artists when bands like The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more suddenly ignited a new era of indie rock. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen revisit that nostalgia-inducing era by sharing their thoughts on the new Meet Me In The Bathroom documentary, which uncovers footage from the ’00s NYC music scene. Plus, they review a new album by another early aughts band, Phoenix, who just dropped their first LP in five years, Alpha Zulu.

When it comes to music news this week, the biggest story comes from… Taco Bell? The fast food chain tapped Turnstile to use one of their songs in a commercial, prompting Steven and Ian to wonder if Taco Bell handing out cash to indie bands can mend the touring industry. Plus, Indiecast talks Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and whether or not they’ll decide to shell out $8 a month to keep their verification.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out the Canadian band Arm’s Length and their new album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, which hearkens back to peak 2013-era Tumblr. Meanwhile, Steven recommends Bob Dylan’s Philosophy Of Modern Song, which is the musician’s first book of new writing since 2004.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 113 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.