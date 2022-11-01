Turnstile has teamed up with Taco Bell to offer fans some seasonal spirit. The hardcore band’s song, “Holiday,” appears in a new commercial about a group of friends who love Nacho Fries. And who wouldn’t? They’re great. While the partnership might surprise new fans, Turnstile has maintained a great relationship with the fast-food chain over the years.

Back in 2015, Taco Bell named Turnstile as part of their Feed The Beat class. The yearly initiative highlights rising artists on the music scene with Bartees Strange, Coi Leray, Pinkshift, and more, on the current roster.

“Music has long been a part of the Taco Bell DNA. Highlighting bands like Turnstile is a great representation of our Feed the Beat program that helps support and amplify culture’s leading artists,” Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell’s Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing, shared in a statement. “Not only does Turnstile kick-off the return of Nacho Fries, they represent the bright future for what we envision will be bigger platforms and even more opportunities for Feed the Beat artists and alumni in 2023.”

“Supporting artists of all genres has been of the utmost importance to Taco Bell through the Feed The Beat program since its inception,” Jon Landman, Managing Partner / CEO of Taco Bell’s Music Agency, The Syndicate, added. “We’re so excited to highlight an artist like Turnstile who is creating such a unique sonic landscape. When you hear the riff in ‘Holiday’ it immediately grabs your attention.”

Watch Turnstile’s “Holiday” soundtrack the new Taco Bell commercial above.