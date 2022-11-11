A lot’s been going on in indie music lately. The 1975’s Matty Healy — yes, we’re talking about The 1975 again — has been pulling some very strange on stage antics involving raw meat, Bruce Springsteen dropped a soul covers album, and last weeks’ Indiecast prediction about When We Were Young Festival becoming the nostalgia festival blueprint came true with the nu metal-themed Sick New World fest. So on this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are forgoing the meat of the episode to talk indie news and dive into some mailbag questions from listeners, including questions about Muse‘s The 2nd Law, modern-day indie aesthetics, and the next indie comeback.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian tells listeners to check out Smidley’s new album Here Comes The Devil. It’s the solo project from Foxing’s lead singer and leans more psych-rock/late-aughts indie than his 2017 debut. Meanwhile, Steven shouts out Gold Dust, the project of Massachusetts singer-songwriter Stephen Pierce, who references The Grateful Dead and My Bloody Valentine on his shoegaze-y project The Late Great Gold Dust.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 114 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.