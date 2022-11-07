The Sick New World festival is getting off on the right foot. The likes of Deftones, Korn, Incubus, and System Of A Down teased this was coming last night by posting a trippy animated video of Las Vegas and the simple tag of “Sick New World” in the caption on their respective Instagrams. This morning (November 7), the lineup of the inaugural Sick New World festival was officially announced.

Unsurprisingly, the headliners will be System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus. Sick New World will take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023. Other notable acts to check out will be Evanescence, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Placebo, Spiritbox, and The Sisters Of Mercy. Ultimately, it’s like When We Were Young but for nu metal.

Sharing a stage won’t be a stretch for some of the acts. Turnstile performed at Deftones’ third annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival over the weekend, while Korn and System Of A Down played a run of shows together earlier this year.

According to press release, Sick New World tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday (November 11) beginning at 2 p.m. PT. There is a layaway payment option starting at $19.99. Full ticket information can be found here.

Check out the festival poster below.