It’s hard to decide which indie album released in 1997 was the best since there are so many great ones to choose from. There’s Elliot Smith’s Either/Or, Yo La Tengo’s I Can Hear The Heart Beating As One, and Built To Spill’s Perfect From Now On. But this week on Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are looking back on 25 years of an album that meant a lot to both of them at the time: Modest Mouse’s The Lonesome Crowded West. They reflect on that era of indie music and decide if Modest Mouse are underrated, overrated, or properly rated at this point.

In terms of indie news this week, Indiecast would be remiss if they didn’t discuss the Grammy nominations this week. Plus, Steven and Ian talk about the Taylor Swift/Tickemaster bungle and give a thoughtful tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian gives a shout out to Japanese emo band Injury Tape, whose debut album came out earlier this year. Meanwhile, Steven suggests listeners should check out Guma, whose album A List Of Sightings dropped in February and has been compared to Steely Dan and ’70s soft rock.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 115 here