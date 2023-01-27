Indiecast Reviews New Albums By Måneskin And White Reaper

On Indiecast, Ian Cohen and I talk about indie rock and occasionally television and sports and things that have nothing to do with indie rock. This week, we delve into the world of mainstream rock and assess the state of major-label bands waving the flag for guitars in a pop-dominated world.

In the “meat” portion of the episode, we review the recent album by the viral Italian band Måneskin, who make their (mostly) English language debut with Rush! Is this record enjoyably dumb or just plain dumb? We report, you decide! We also talk about the latest LP from White Reaper, Asking For A Ride, a lovable one-time indie act who made the transition to the big leagues without losing their sense of humor or ability to write a hearty arena-rock hook.

In the banter segment, I lose my mind talking about the latest news regarding Panic! At The Disco (they’re breaking up) and Fall Out Boy (they’re putting out a new album). I don’t mince words — these are bands I do not care for! And I voice that displeasure in strongly worded language! We then transitioned to talking about a happier topic — the 20th anniversary of Zwan’s Mary Star Of The Sea, a long lost classic worth revisiting.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 123 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

White Reaper is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.