White Reaper Share The Incendiary New Single ‘Pink Slip’

White Reaper’s Asking For A Ride is approaching rapidly, with unrelenting momentum and increasing anticipation. The singles “Pages” and “Fog Machine” captured the powerful, invigorating energy they’re known for, and now their newest single, “Pink Slip,” does the same.

“Pink Slip” is driven by infectious, heavy riffs and a catchy melody, both reminiscent of early 2000s pop punk, such as Blink-182’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket or Sum 41’s Does This Look Infected?

In White Reaper’s interview with Uproxx last month, Tony Esposito discussed his confidence as a songwriter.

“I’m definitely confident as a singer, but I think lyrics are always tricky ’cause you worry about enunciation or that sort of thing, because for the longest time with our band specifically, they’re like, ‘I don’t know what he’s saying, but it sounds cool.’ I think the lyrics are always gonna be troublesome, because you’re always looking for something better,” he said. “And it was with ‘Fog Machine,’ the last line of the chorus is, ‘Left me hanging in the first place.’ We were banging our heads against the wall trying to find something better than that, ’cause like none of us absolutely loved it.”

Watch the video for “Pink Slip” above.

Asking For A Ride is out 1/27 via Elektra Entertainment.