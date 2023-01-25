Yesterday (January 24), Brendon Urie announced that Panic! At The Disco was coming to an end after 19 years. While most people probably remember Panic as the four-piece band behind the top-10 hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” the project has undergone a number of lineup changes. Ever since the 2016 album Death Of A Bachelor, Panic has actually been a solo project featuring only Urie.

In his announcement, Urie did not call Panic a “band” when he wrote, “Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” although he did refer to the project with the plural “us” on multiple occasions. Semantics aside, after the news broke, fans couldn’t help but make different versions of the same joke, about the “band” being just Urie.

One fan, for example, repurposed an edited clip of Paul Rudd seemingly talking with a clone of himself on Hot Ones, captioning it, “Live footage of brendon urie breaking up panic! at the disco.”

Live footage of brendon urie breaking up panic! at the disco pic.twitter.com/6nGLuXN7ly — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 24, 2023

Others took it in a different direction. One Twitter user wrote, “panic at the disco split up…you mean brendon urie experienced self-induced mitosis…” Another tweeted, “as brendon urie was the only member of the band i presume this means he’s been cut up into little pieces.”

panic at the disco split up…you mean brendon urie experienced self-induced mitosis… — MCR Updates (@gwayupdates) January 24, 2023

as brendon urie was the only member of the band i presume this means he’s been cut up into little pieces https://t.co/dyyIurPVgI — mount bellyache (@mountbellyache) January 24, 2023

Check out some more comedic takes on the end of Panic! At The Disco below.

honestly props to brendon urie for creating such a toxic work environment that he managed to force everybody including himself out https://t.co/IHUQM12Y1d — kt 🦧 (@kochsister) January 24, 2023

brendon urie breaking up panic meeting pic.twitter.com/yEP7qO1paI — andy sibbs 🫡 (@sibbsbutemo) January 24, 2023

brendon urie at the panic at the disco disbanding meeting pic.twitter.com/67KHD9knuw — katelynn (@sateIlitemoons) January 24, 2023

Brendon Urie referring to Panic! as “breaking up” when it’s just him retiring because the band has been just him for years is very funny. — Todd Brian Backus (@TBBackus) January 25, 2023

Everyone after reading Brendon Urie's announcement pic.twitter.com/2T5UxKXX9E — Bearnice _(:3」∠)_ (@BerniceConquers) January 24, 2023

The original members of panic at the disco when brendon urie announces the band breaking up when it’s just him left pic.twitter.com/yrI59kY7yg — Sam Gross (@samtgross) January 24, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Brendon Urie announces that Panic! At the Disco has officially broken up. The four other members, Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie, and Brendon Urie (pictured here) have declined for a statement, their PR rep says they need time to heal from this blindside. pic.twitter.com/XfvW2GGxiG — charlie jude 🃏🕸🎱🦇 (@cactusdaddy) January 24, 2023

Brendon Urie telling the band that they’re breaking up

pic.twitter.com/l5qIGjpreR — sarah 👻 (@SerahKoruya) January 24, 2023

Brendon Urie telling the band that they're breaking up. pic.twitter.com/dd521f6uWQ — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) January 24, 2023

