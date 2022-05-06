Indiecast Reviews Arcade Fire’s Comeback Album, ‘We’

Throughout their nearly two-decades-long career, Arcade Fire have put out a number of revered albums. But they’ve also shared a few lukewarm releases. In this week’s Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflect on the band’s discography and decide whether or not Arcade Fire’s comeback album We hits the mark.

Along with reviewing Arcade Fire, Steven and Ian go over other big new in indie music this week. They discuss the relevancy of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, whose official inductees were announced this week including Dolly Parton and Judas Priest. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs also teased their return, prompting Indiecast to recall the band’s impactful career and their very terrible 2013 Mosquito album cover.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about Hatchie’s album Stop Giving The World Away, which sounds like a crossover of Olivia Rodrigo and Turnover. Steven gives a shout-out to Sharon Van Etten’s great new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.