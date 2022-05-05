The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Weird Bias Against Alt And Indie Rock

On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2022: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, and Pat Benatar. The New York Times called it as “a musically diverse array of inductees,” which is certainly true. Taken on their own merits, each new Hall Of Famer is … fine. Totally, totally … fine! But these things are never taken solely “on their own merits.” Anyone who cares — and caring about the Rock Hall qualifies as questionable behavior, I acknowledge — can’t help but note who’s not yet in.

I started voting for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021, after spending much of my professional career blowing raspberries at the institution. But for all of my criticisms of the Rock Hall, I figured that if this thing is going to exist, I want to have a (very small) say in who gets in. Though as a voter, you only have so much power. Each year, the nominating committee picks in the neighborhood of 20 acts for consideration, and voters pick up to five of those nominees on their ballots. Write-ins are not allowed. (If they were, I would have put WARREN ZEVON in big block letters on all of my ballots.)

It’s no secret that a great number of worthy artists are not in the Rock Hall. In many cases, I understand why, sort of. I suppose John Prine doesn’t seem “rock” enough for the voters? Kate Bush probably isn’t famous enough in America? Most people only know Thin Lizzy for one song, I guess? But there is one glaring bias that I really don’t understand. For all of the focus on producing “a musically diverse array of inductees” — an important goal, for sure — the Rock Hall historically has shown little to no apparent interest in honoring much of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful rock music of the last 40 (!) years.

I’m not one of those people who complains about non-rock artists making it in the Rock Hall. I lean toward defining “rock ‘n’ roll” as loosely as possible, given that the most important artists of the genre have always been magpies who take from all kinds of music, from country to jazz to hip-hop, and everything in between. The Rock Hall should reflect that. (Congrats, Dolly!) At the same time, however, I do find it very odd that a lot of actual rock music often isn’t even considered for the Rock Hall. Sometimes, I think there’s a misconception that all of the notable rock bands have already been inducted. This could not be farther from the truth.

Now, I could be referring to any number of overlooked metal and hard rock acts from the ’70s onward, but let’s focus on one egregious oversight at a time. (Shout-out to Judas Priest for making it in this year as a “Musical Excellence” inductee. Now do Iron Maiden!) Instead, I want to talk about the Rock Hall’s weird bias against alt and indie bands.

This year, former residents of Alternative Nation Beck and Rage Against The Machine were up for induction, and passed on. Reasonable people can disagree about whether these acts are more or less important than Lionel Richie or Carly Simon. But there’s no question that the average Rock Hall voter tends to prefer pop and soft-rock stars of the ’70s and ’80s over artists who appealed to teens and young adults in the ’80s and ’90s. And that hasn’t really changed over time, even as our most iconic alt and indie legends have moved well into middle age.

So far only the highest echelon of ’90s alternative’s one percent have made it into the Rock Hall: Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, and Foo Fighters. (Don’t forget that Radiohead, embarrassingly, was passed over on their first year of eligibility.) Now consider this partial list of notables who are not in: Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins, Oasis, Weezer, Fiona Apple, Hole, Blink-182, Blur, Ween, Tori Amos, Stone Temple Pilots, and Tool. (I could also note bands that aren’t strictly alt-rock but are alt-adjacent, like Phish, the Dave Matthews Band, Massive Attack, and the Black Crowes.)