Kendrick Lamar 'Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers' cover
PgLang/Aftermath/TDE/Interscope
Indie

Indiecast Reviews The Much-Hyped New Album By Kendrick Lamar

TwitterAssistant Editor, Indie Mixtape

As one of the biggest yet most elusive rappers of our time, Kendrick Lamar dominates pop culture whenever he releases new music. But did his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers live up to the hype? On this week’s Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts on the undeniably fascinating album and wonder if the rapper’s name alone will secure him a spot on Album Of The Year lists.

In terms of music news this week, Indiecast discusses the other much-anticipated album this week: Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Steven and Ian also talk about the Billboard Music Awards‘ attempt to “uncancel the canceled” musicians and a contentious article that examined Taylor Hawkins’ final days.

In the Recommendation Corner, Ian gives a shout-out to Gospel, a hardcore NYC band who just dropped their first album in 17 years. Meanwhile, Steven recommends listeners to check out the South Korean indie rockers Say Sue Me, whose new album The Last Thing Left sounds like a mix of Mazzy Star and Pavement.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 89 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×