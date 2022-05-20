Indiecast Reviews The Much-Hyped New Album By Kendrick Lamar

As one of the biggest yet most elusive rappers of our time, Kendrick Lamar dominates pop culture whenever he releases new music. But did his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers live up to the hype? On this week’s Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts on the undeniably fascinating album and wonder if the rapper’s name alone will secure him a spot on Album Of The Year lists.

In terms of music news this week, Indiecast discusses the other much-anticipated album this week: Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Steven and Ian also talk about the Billboard Music Awards‘ attempt to “uncancel the canceled” musicians and a contentious article that examined Taylor Hawkins’ final days.

In the Recommendation Corner, Ian gives a shout-out to Gospel, a hardcore NYC band who just dropped their first album in 17 years. Meanwhile, Steven recommends listeners to check out the South Korean indie rockers Say Sue Me, whose new album The Last Thing Left sounds like a mix of Mazzy Star and Pavement.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 89 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com