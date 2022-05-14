Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrived as expected on Friday, and to the surprise of no one, the album was one of the most-talked-about things within the first 24 hours of its availability. Topics ranged from Kodak Black’s surprise appearances on the album to Kendrick’s comments about Drake and Kanye’s past beef, as well as his support for the transgender community. Additionally, Kendrick announced The Big Steppers Tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, a string of shows set to kick off later this year. All that together seemed to be enough to help Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers set a new record on Apple Music.

Shout out @kendricklamar. K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.https://t.co/Abap1ayEtY pic.twitter.com/paCc9HyykQ — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 14, 2022

According to a post from the streaming platform, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earned the most first-day streams for a 2022 album on Apple Music. While the platform did not provide exact numbers for Kendrick’s new record, it still speaks to the anticipation and focused that was placed on the rapper’s long-awaited fifth album. With Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers headed for a probable debut at No. 1 on the charts, it’s expected that the project will set more records

