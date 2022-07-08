Indiecast Takes A Deep Dive Into The 1975’s Discography

The 1975 are a band that seem to consistently inspire discourse, whether it’s from their passionate fan base or in response to lead singer Matty Healy’s antics. And since The 1975’s new era of music is upon us, Indiecast hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen decide it’s time to take a deep dive into the band’s discography, including their studio albums and early EPs.

Indiecast also discusses the biggest music news from this week. After giving Kate Bush a major boost, Stranger Things highlighted another ’80s artist in their show: Metallica. Streams of Metallica‘s classic track “Master Of Puppets” have increased significantly following its use in Stranger Things’ season four finale, but it still hasn’t quite matched the success of “Running Up That Hill.” Steven and Ian also talk about the yearly “Song Of The Summer” discussion, which is probably Harry Styles’ “As It Was” this year.

In the Recommendation Corner, Ian nods to Ben Quad, an Oklahoma-based emo artist. Steven shouts out Alvvays, who returned this week with the new track “Pharmacist.”

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 96 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.