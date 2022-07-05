Harry Styles 2022 TODAY Show
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Yet Again Returns To No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart For An Eighth Total Week

The hit Harry Styles single “As It Was” has spent a lot of time at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, but it hasn’t had a ton of consecutive weeks on top. It spent its first week (the chart dated April 16) on top; got knocked out by Jack Harlow’s “First Class;” spent two more weeks at No. 1; got dethroned by Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U,” later enjoyed another four frames atop the chart; and last week got ousted by Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks.”

Well, it turns out “As It Was” is one of the most resilient songs in chart history: On the new Hot 100 chart dated July 9, the Styles single is one again back at No. 1 for an eighth total week.

This is the fourth total stint at No. 1 for “As It Was,” which actually ties the all-time record for most separate trips to the top. In that regard, it now stands alongside Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (from 2019 to 2022), 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” (in 2020 and 2021), and Drake’s “Nice For What” (2018).

Meanwhile, new to the top 10 is Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” which debuted at No. 15 last week and now, in its first full week of tracking, has risen to No. 7. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is also sticking around, as it rises from No. 9 last week to No. 6 this week.

