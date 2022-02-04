Indiecast Reviews New Albums From Mitski And Animal Collective

The indie world is nothing if not ripe for conversation. This week’s episode of Indiecast has Steve and Ian discussing HitPiece, the new NFT music platform that didn’t get permission from any artist to host their music, the release week drama for Black Country, New Road, and the arrival of a new song from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The meat of this week’s episode features Steve and Ian’s reviews of new records from Mitski and Animal Collective. While Mitski’s latest album Laurel Hell is a pivot to pop that still seems to feel weighed down by the overbearing Mitski stans, Animal Collective’s Time Skiffs is their first album in six years, and the rare “comeback album” that actually feels like a rewarding return to form from a veteran indie band. How do both albums hold up in the artists’ catalogues? Listen to find out.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is vibing with London outfit Deathcrash, while Steve is plugging Boat Songs, the new solo album from Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.

