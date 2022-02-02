NFTs have become very popular in the music industry with a number of artists like Nas, Eminem, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Mick Jagger, and more jumping on the wave. While the concept of an NFT may still be confusing to some, things have been relatively smooth sailing for the time being (aside from the Bored Apes possibly being the brainchild of racist neo-Nazis, of course). Unfortunately, all of that changed on Tuesday when the NFT platform HitPiece was exposed and accused of selling NFTs of numerous artists’ songs with their consent. The platform claims to sell “one of one NFTs of all your favorite songs,” but according to the many complaints from artists, this is far from the case.

Neither us nor our artists have consented to @joinhitpiece selling NFTs of our music. Crypto grifters prove once again that they do not care about artists or ethics- just their dystopian end goal of turning every facet of life into a stock market pump & dump scheme. — Needlejuice Records (@needlejuicerec) February 1, 2022

One of the complaints against HitPiece came from the Nashville-based record company Needlejuice, who shared a statement on Twitter condemning the platform’s actions. “Neither us nor our artists have consented to @joinhitpiece selling NFTs of our music,” they wrote in a tweet. “Crypto grifters prove once again that they do not care about artists or ethics- just their dystopian end goal of turning every facet of life into a stock market pump & dump scheme.” In an interview with Newsweek, Needlejuice’s co-founder Brandon Brown added that “NFTs are fundamentally antithetical to our core values as a company.”

Many users of social media have concluded that HitPiece scraped Spotify’s API and used the streaming platform’s data to “auction” NFTs of songs without being completely clear about what is being sold in the NFT. After a few hours of being attacked by artists all over, HitPiece shared a statement about the matter on their Twitter page.

“Clearly we have struck a nerve and are very eager to create the ideal experience for music fans,” they wrote. “To be clear, artists get paid when digital goods are sold on HitPiece. Like all beta products, we are continuing to listen to all user feedback and are committed to evolving the product to fit the needs of the artists, labels, and fans alike.”

You can view more reactions from artists below.

this site “hitpiece” is selling nft’s of our band and MANY others without permission. if you’re in a band click the link you may be on here. cease and desist motherfuckers. nft’s are fraud https://t.co/BKOUieVenK — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) February 1, 2022

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, I am NOT selling NFTs of my songs on @joinhitpiece. HitPiece has stolen my art and music and listed it for their own gain and I am fully against this. You can count on me that I will never do NFTs. If HitPiece read this, take my shit down. pic.twitter.com/H14B5yTosl — Icosahedron (@letsmoo06) February 1, 2022

Lol NFT website Hitpiece is trying to sell our music (and many others) without our permission??!!

If u PayPal us the $100 instead we'll come over and play downsides then we can have lunch. pic.twitter.com/l5exc4Y1nZ — Columbus (@columbus_bne) February 1, 2022

Look at all these fraudulent NFTs for @campervanbeethoven. NFTs are totally a scam. Anyone hyping this shit is gonna end up in jail. Let's start with the folks at @joinhitpiece https://t.co/2JOSXoxDXT pic.twitter.com/zBNzv2yT3H — David C Lowery (@davidclowery) February 2, 2022

Thanks for the heads up. We’re looking into what we can do to get it taken down. Fuck this scam shit https://t.co/bQCAZZ2sfe — clipping. (@clppng) February 2, 2022

Bottom feeding scavengers of late capitalism sucking the last marrow from our bones and/or running a scam on me, you, or everyone, because obviously, I didn’t approve this, and apparently neither did anyone else you’ll see on the site. pic.twitter.com/65qwDr8zNI — Ted Leo (@tedleo) February 1, 2022

Hey @joinhitpiece why is my music on your website? I didnt authorize this shit. You owe me MONEY (not crypto, REAL FUCKING MONEY) — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) February 1, 2022

Yeah @joinhitpiece at https://t.co/p0XKsVTsfK is 100% hosting unauthorized sales of NFTs related to Sooper Artists. They'll absolutely be hearing from us. Fuck this website https://t.co/QQQQowkrrD — Sooper Records (@sooperrecords) February 1, 2022