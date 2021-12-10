It feels like we just celebrated the new year yesterday, but somehow, 2021 is already coming to an end. Steve and Ian already named their favorite albums of the year (and Steve went even further with a full list on this site), and what better way to further reflect on an eventful year for indie rock with another mailbag episode?

This week, Steve and Ian take questions from listeners all over the map about everything from their Mount Rushmore of music books, to bands they would watch an eight-hour docuseries about, and which band is better: TV On The Radio or Wolf Parade?

With so many questions to get through, they once again are skipping this week’s Recommendation Corner and encouraging listeners to revisit last week’s episode to discover some new albums from 2021 that they might not have heard yet.

