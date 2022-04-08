The last we heard from Jack White, he seemed to be midst of the artistic equivalent of a mid-life crisis with his 2018 album Boarding House Reach. But with his new LP Fear Of The Dawn, White has adopted a sense of indifference, resulting in a surprisingly captivating effort. On the latest Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen review White’s new album and share their thoughts on Father John Misty’s latest LP, Chloë And The Next 20th Century.

In other indie news this week, the Grammys once again proved their waning relevance by awarding Jon Batiste Album Of The Year. Plus, Steven and Ian share their thoughts on Wet Leg‘s much-hyped self-titled debut album, which they both liked and disliked more than expected. They also cast their votes for artists who made their favorite Q1 albums, including Big Thief, Nilüfer Yanya, Black Country New Road, and The Weeknd.

This week’s Recommendation Corner has Ian giving props to Brooklyn band Tree River. Steven gives a shout out to Austin-based band Good Looks, whose debut LP Bummer Year is out now.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 84 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.