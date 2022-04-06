Last weekend’s Grammy Awards were relatively tame when it came to surprises, as most of the award winners didn’t seem completely unexpected. Of course, there was one major exception, as Jon Batiste’s We Are won Album Of The Year over projects by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, HER, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West. Batiste himself looked surprised when he won, holding a confused expression and a shrug for a good while before approaching the stage.

The Late Show bandleader returned to his show last night for the first time since the Grammys, where he broke down his response to his big win in a conversation with Stephen Colbert.

He started with context, noting the day was busy for him, since he was nominated for 11 awards, both during the pre-show and the televised ceremony. On top of that, he performed during the broadcast, too. So, by the time the show as coming to an end, Batiste said he was ready to just chill out.

Colbert showed the clip of Batiste’s reaction and commented, “The most surprised person in that room might be you.” Batiste responded, “Oh yeah.”

Batiste continued by noting the people seated at the tables around him, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, had a good supportive energy, saying, “Well, at least everybody’s going to be on a good vibe. Whoever wins, we’ll be all just clapping for this person. It won’t be me. And then they said, ‘We…’ And the people were so loud. It was so loud that I almost didn’t really know it was me because they didn’t say my name until after the title. I was like, ‘Maybe that’s somebody else’s album that sounds like We Are [laughs].”

Watch the full interview above.