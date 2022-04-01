The year of Wet Leg continues! The viral British post-punk band has been relentlessly building up the hype for their self-titled debut album, which is arriving in just one week, with infectious singles, crazy music videos, NPR Tiny Desk concerts, and some great late-night performances. Last night, they returned with the latter, playing the idiosyncratic anthem “Too Late Now” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The track is from November, and, at the time, the pair said it was about “sleepwalking into adulthood.” But, halfway through, it feels as if they’re waking up as the instruments stop and they speak-sing, “Now everything is going wrong / I think I changed my mind again.” The chaos of the song is intensified in this live performance as they shred on their guitars and coordinate their twirling dance moves. Their signature deadpan is even more amusing when you can see how blank and unbothered they look when uttering depressing lines like, “This world is pretty harrowing.” The music, though, bursts with excitement and a sense of celebration in typical Wet Leg fashion, mostly because of their disarming humor: “I just need a bubble bath / To set me on a higher path.”

Watch the performance above.