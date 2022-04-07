A few years ago, Jay-Z and Jack White got together to collaborate on some music, which was ultimately not released (at least not by Jay-Z, as White re-worked at least one of the songs as a solo cut). Now, though, White says that music could actually come out at some point.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently, when asked about the Jay-Z collaboration, White responded (as NME notes):

“Yeah. That’s true, but it’s not me who doesn’t finish stuff. So it’s, uh… I’m not that guy. No, I’m just teasing. But I’m more the personality, like, I’ll be there tomorrow, you know. So it’s different working styles. So some of that stuff I think will see the light of day when those guys aren’t busy with other projects and stuff.”

He also noted it was fun working with Jay-Z, saying, “Yeah, it was. It’s so different, you know, because when I went into the studio with him, there was just one microphone which is, I kind of was [like] ‘Whoa, what? Where are the other microphones?’ But I was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK. Yeah, I guess why would you need another microphone?’ So yeah, it’s different worlds. And so Jay was learning about the way I did it and I was learning about the way he did it. That’s like seeing anybody use a method. And if you see anyone using any method, it’s really, really interesting.”

White and Jay-Z both have experience crossing over into each other’s music worlds: White collaborated with Beyoncé on the Lemonade cut “Don’t Hurt Yourself” while Jay-Z’s most notable foray into rock is 2004’s Collision Course, his collaborative EP with Linkin Park.