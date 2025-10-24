Indiecast Talks Geese’s Live Show And The New Tame Impala Album

Steven and Ian open with a quick conversation about online comment sections and how websites are trying to monetize the opinions of online lunatics. Then they pivot to a Cinema-cast about the new Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, and the recent documentary Mr. Scorsese. They also check in on the Fantasy Albums Draft, where Steven finally does a re-draft.

From there, they discuss Steven’s recent experience seeing Geese on tour, and why they are the most exciting young indie band going. They also review the new Tame Impala record Deadbeat, which is getting killed by critics. Finally, they do a “yay or nay” segment on the British buzz band Bar Italia.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the post-punk band Just Mustard and talks about the Indianapolis jangle-pop group Good Flying Birds.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 262 here