Bruce Springsteen previously said of Jeremy Allen White portraying him in the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, “Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

Fans will soon be able to be impressed by White, too, as the film is set to premier on October 24, this weekend. If they like what they hear, they’ll be able to listen to White’s performances again and again via the soundtrack album that was just announced. It’s basically all White, as he sings on all but one track.

Five songs — “Nebraska, “Atlantic City, “Mansion On The Hill, “I’m On Fire, and “Born In The U.S.A. (Power Station)” — will be shared on the same day as the movie’s release, while the full album will be available on December 5.

Check out the soundtrack cover art and tracklist below.