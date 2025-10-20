Bruce Springsteen previously said of Jeremy Allen White portraying him in the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, “Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”
Fans will soon be able to be impressed by White, too, as the film is set to premier on October 24, this weekend. If they like what they hear, they’ll be able to listen to White’s performances again and again via the soundtrack album that was just announced. It’s basically all White, as he sings on all but one track.
Five songs — “Nebraska, “Atlantic City, “Mansion On The Hill, “I’m On Fire, and “Born In The U.S.A. (Power Station)” — will be shared on the same day as the movie’s release, while the full album will be available on December 5.
Check out the soundtrack cover art and tracklist below.
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Cover Artwork
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist
1. Jeremy Allen White — “Born In The U.S.A. (Power Station)”
2. Jeremy Allen White — “Nebraska”
3. Jeremy Allen White — “Atlantic City”
4. Jeremy Allen White — “Mansion On The Hill”
5. Jeremy Allen White — “Highway Patrolman”
6. Jeremy Allen White — “State Trooper”
7. Jeremy Allen White — “My Father’s House”
8. Jeremy Allen White — “Reason To Believe”
9. Jeremy Allen White — “I’m On Fire”
10. Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett, and Jeremy Allen White — “Lucille”
11. Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett, and Jeremy Allen White — “Boom Boom”
12. Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, and Bobby Emmett — “I Put A Spell On You”
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out 12/5 via 20th Century Studios/Columbia Records. Find more information here.