Indiecast Inducts Six New Albums Into Their Hall Of Fame

Steven and Ian start off by looking at the recently announced lineup for the annual Chicago punk festival Riot Fest, which includes a surprising addition: The Beach Boys. Then they talk about deeply divided opinions in the mailbag about the semi-regular Sportscast segment — some of you hate it, some of you love it. Either way, Sportscast will continue.

For the Fantasy Albums Draft update, they check back with Tunde Adebimpe and look at the latest LP by guitarist William Tyler. Finally, Steven and Ian both induct three albums each into the Indiecast Hall Of Fame.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up emo band Key Vs. Locket and Steven goes for the singer-songwriter Jerry David DeCicca.

