The Grammys on Sunday night were full of excitement and milestones — with Beyonce breaking the record for the most Grammy awards and Kim Petras being the first openly trans woman to receive a Grammy. It looks like the fun isn’t over, because The Recording Academy set up a tribute for the Beach Boys last night, February 8, for a special that will air later this year.

Performers included Weezer, St. Vincent, Beck, Fall Out Boy, Lady A, Norah Jones, John Legend, Pentatonix, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Charlie Puth, and more. Aside from having to live up to the classic Beach Boys songs, they also had to do it all in front of the surviving Beach Boys themselves who were watching in the audience.

Beck played “Sloop John B,” and joined Jim James from My Morning Jacket to cover “Good Vibrations.” Meanwhile, Weezer engaged in a cover of “California Girls,” a song that likely influenced their 2016 LP the White Album, which contained songs like “L.A. Girlz” and “California Kids.” There’s also footage of John Legend and Brandi Carlile teaming up to tackle the Pet Sounds gem “God Only Knows.” Legend also performed “Sail On, Sailor” on his own. There were plenty more performances that weren’t captured but will arrive eventually in the special.

