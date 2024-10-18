Indiecast On Japandroids, Chat Pile, And Blood Incantation

This week’s episode begins with a quick Sportscast on some of the biggest buffoons in sports, who happen to work in Philadelphia and New York. From there, Steven and Ian talk about the final album from Japandroids, Fate And Alcohol, and how it gives their career closure. Then they discuss two recent critically acclaimed metal albums from Blood Incantation and Chat Pile, and how the genre has evolved in the past decade.

In the mailbag, a listener fact-checks Steven’s recent rant about sports stadiums in Milwaukee. They also address an email about “slow burn” album openers on recent LPs by MJ Lenderman and Waxahatchee, and whether they set a good tone or are simply boring.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from Touche Amoré and Steven recommends the new album from Tim Heidecker.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 211 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.