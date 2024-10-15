MJ Lenderman dropped his well-received solo album Manning Fireworks last month, and he’ll be performing it live for essentially the foreseeable future with his many scheduled tour dates. Now his dance card is even more full, as today (October 15), he announced additional North American tour dates for April, May, and June 2025.
New shows include a stop at Chicago’s The Salt Shed, which will be Lenderman’s biggest headlining performance so far.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale October 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster.
Find Lenderman’s upcoming tour dates below.
MJ Lenderman’s 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates
10/16/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &
10/17/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &
10/18/2024 — Detroit, MI @ El Club &
10/19/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &
10/21/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &
10/22/2024 — Boston, MA @ The Royale &
10/24/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &
10/25/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/29/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall &
10/30/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &
11/01/2024 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &
11/11/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ~
11/12/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang ~
11/14/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/15/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar
11/16/2024 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere ~
11/18/2024 — London, UK @ The Garage ~
11/19/2024 — London, UK @ The Garage ~
11/21/2024 — Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room ~
11/22/2024 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~
11/23/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ~
11/24/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ~
01/29/2025 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
01/30/2025 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
01/31/2025 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^
02/01/2025 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
02/02/2025 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^
02/04/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ^
02/05/2025 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^
02/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
02/08/2025 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^
02/10/2025 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot ^
02/11/2025 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^
02/13/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^
02/14/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^
02/15/2025 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre ^
02/17/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^
02/18/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^
02/20/2025 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
02/21/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^
02/22/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^
02/23/2025 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Ballroom ^
02/24/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^
02/26/2025 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie ^
02/27/2025 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^
02/28/2025 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre ^
03/01/2025 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^
03/03/2025 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^
03/04/2025 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern ^
03/06/2025 — Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^
03/07/2025 — Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern ^
04/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
04/29/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
04/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
05/02/2025 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
05/03/2025 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
05/04/2025 — Portland, ME @ Stage Theatre
05/10/2025 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville
05/11/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
05/14/2025 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
05/15/2025 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/17/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/19/2025 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/20/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/21/2025 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
05/29/2025 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece *
05/30/2025 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK *
05/31/2025 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *
06/02/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s *
06/03/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *
06/05/2025 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *
06/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
& with Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band
~ with Hollow Hand
^ with Wild Pink
$ with This Is Lorelei
# with Nap Eyes
* with Trace Mountains