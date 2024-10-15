MJ Lenderman dropped his well-received solo album Manning Fireworks last month, and he’ll be performing it live for essentially the foreseeable future with his many scheduled tour dates. Now his dance card is even more full, as today (October 15), he announced additional North American tour dates for April, May, and June 2025.

New shows include a stop at Chicago’s The Salt Shed, which will be Lenderman’s biggest headlining performance so far.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale October 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster.

Find Lenderman’s upcoming tour dates below.