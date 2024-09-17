Indie favorites Japandroids are on their way out: The duo announced this summer that they were disbanding, but before they do, they’d drop one final album, Fate & Alcohol. The album is a month away from release now, and today (September 17), they’ve shared a new song, “All Bets Are Off.”

The band’s Brian King shared an excerpt from his personal journal, from the night that inspired the new song. It reads:

“Night off. I could have rested though (of course) I didn’t. The crew were on one and the party was well underway when I arrived. The other patrons didn’t seem to appreciate our noisy and colourful presence (squares), but the boys were blissfully unaware, hurling hot words at one another and making absurd bets with their per diems, like whether it was possible to light a cigarette with a pistol shot. I knew where this was going and wanted no part of it. I slunk to a shadowy corner and ordered a cocktail, spur to my jaded spirits. I was gathering material for a book on bar life and it was the perfect place to watch the hungry hearts of Saturday twist towards the blue emptiness of Sunday morning. Poolroom tigers and nightclub kittens, on the prowl for a piece of anything. Cups and lips, quips and quirks, I frantically jotted it all down sparing no detail. Another cocktail? Don’t mind if I do! The night was primed and I felt punk. Seeing her immediately stripped me of my powers. A thousand thoughts, frozen and kept in cold storage, thawed all at once. She was not the same woman I had known, exuding a subtle elegance and sensuality I had never seen before; she looked breathtaking. Every exquisite nuance like salt on old love-cuts. Chicly dressed too, which added to my agony. The imbalance between us was obvious, making me self-conscious. Still, I decided to let it play out. Cue the music.”

David Prowse also previously noted, “I don’t think we’re the most technically proficient band in the world. And we’re not the most original-sounding or challenging band in the world. But we’ve always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that’s resonated with a lot of people. And I’m really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

Listen to “All Bets Are Off” above.

Fate & Alcohol is out 10/18 via ANTI. Find more information here.