Indie

The Cure Continue Their Comeback With The Brooding Single ‘A Fragile Thing’

Incredibly, The Cure have been around since the late ’70s and they’re still going. That’s not to say they’ve been perfectly consistent: Their latest album is 4:13 Dream from 2008. Finally, though, the band has a new album, their first in 16 years, on the way.

Last month, they announced Songs Of A Lost World and shared the lead single “Alone.” Now, Robert Smith and company have offered another taste with “A Fragile Thing,” a new single shared today (October 9).

It sees Smith telling the story of a difficult relationship, singing, “‘And there’s nothing you can do to change it back,’ she said / ‘Nothing you can do but sing / This love is a fragile thing / Nothing you can do now but pretend again.'”

Smith recently said of previous single “Alone,” “It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded, I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. […] As soon as we finished recording, I remembered the poem ‘Dregs’ by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Listen to “A Fragile Thing” above.

Songs Of A Lost World is out 11/1 via Fiction Records. Find more information here.

