Incredibly, The Cure have been around since the late ’70s and they’re still going. That’s not to say they’ve been perfectly consistent: Their latest album is 4:13 Dream from 2008. Finally, though, the band has a new album, their first in 16 years, on the way.

Last month, they announced Songs Of A Lost World and shared the lead single “Alone.” Now, Robert Smith and company have offered another taste with “A Fragile Thing,” a new single shared today (October 9).

It sees Smith telling the story of a difficult relationship, singing, “‘And there’s nothing you can do to change it back,’ she said / ‘Nothing you can do but sing / This love is a fragile thing / Nothing you can do now but pretend again.'”

Smith recently said of previous single “Alone,” “It’s the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded, I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus. […] As soon as we finished recording, I remembered the poem ‘Dregs’ by the English poet Ernest Dowson… and that was the moment when I knew the song — and the album — were real.”

Listen to “A Fragile Thing” above.

Songs Of A Lost World is out 11/1 via Fiction Records. Find more information here.