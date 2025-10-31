Indiecast On Lily Allen And Halloween Music

Steven and Ian open with a conversation about a memorable Halloween from 10 years ago. Then they do a Sportscast on the World Series, and Steven’s belief that he’s spiritually Canadian. From there, they pivot to the gossipy reception to Lily Allen’s new album, and her legacy as a blog-friendly indie-pop phenom from the 2000s.

They also talk about a list of notable Halloween songs that aren’t actually about Halloween and the prospect for musician biopics after the relative box-office failure of the Bruce Springsteen movie. After a quick check-in on the Fantasy Album Draft, they do a “yay or nay” on whether Feels is Animal Collective’s best album.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about Berlin ambient artist Ben Bondy and Steven goes with Chicago indie legend Sam Prekop.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 263 here